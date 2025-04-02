Trevor Young to fight Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral election for the Liberal Democrats

Trevor Young. Photo: Paul Otter

The Liberal Democrats have announced Coun Trevor Young, Liberal Democrat Leader of West Lindsey District Council, as their candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral election, taking place in May 2025.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liberal Democrats say they have been gaining ground across Lincolnshire in recent local elections, and enjoyed success in the July general election - where the party elected 72 MPs.

Coun Young is born and bred in Lincolnshire, and is passionate about seeing the county get a better deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Leader of West Lindsey District Council, he led the campaign to the Government to prevent the former RAF Scampton base becoming a migrant camp. In recent months, he is now challenging the Labour government who he says are still not moving quickly enough to get work started on the planned £300million aerospace project on the site.

Coun Young says he has the experience necessary to lead the campaign and to be the Mayor “from day one”.

He has worked at a senior level in the NHS, and so says he has a strong understanding of health provision in the county. He feels access to healthcare across the county is mixed - with some people getting access to treatment quickly and others struggling to get appointments. He wants to improve GP, dentist and mental health provision across the county.

At this election, Coun Young’s top priorities are:

Action to grow the county's economy and tackle the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Securing massive investment into local infrastructure such as roads and flood defences.

Getting our rural communities a fair deal and pressing the Government for more investment and support for farmers.

Commenting, Coun Young said: “This election is different. We need a Mayor with the experience and energy to use the role for good, not political grandstanding.

“For years the Conservatives have taken our area for granted and are out of the race this time. Their terrible record running the country is still remembered by residents right across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this moment, this new Labour Government just isn’t listening to the concerns of residents right across Lincolnshire. Only the Lib Dems are standing up for our communities.

“The Liberal Democrats have a plan to get our local economy moving and will fight for our fair share of funding to tackle flooding, crumbling roads and failing transport systems.

“The Liberal Democrats are the best choice to win this election, we’ll get a fair deal for our community and we’ll send this Labour Government a message that can’t be ignored.”

The other candidates who have declared so far are Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK), Marianne Overton (Independent), Jason Stockwood (Labour), Rob Waltham (Conservative) and Sally Horscroft (Green).