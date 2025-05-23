UK overseas aid cuts under fire as Sleaford campaigner heads to Parliament

International development campaigner and Wateraid volunteer Abbey Doncaster (right) meets MP Dr Caroline Johnson in Westminster.

A local WaterAid campaigner from Ruskington was among over 100 volunteers from across the country who travelled to Westminster on Tuesday (May 20) to call on MPs to do more to tackle global poverty and rebuild the UK’s role on the world stage.

The national day of action came in response to the Prime Minister’s announcement on February 25 to cut the UK aid budget from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of the UK’s national income and come in the wake of comments from the UK’s own Development Minister, Jenny Chapman, who recently stated that the UK’s drastically diminished aid budget is now the “new normal.”

Abbey Doncaster, an international development campaigner from Ruskington, says that 703 million people in the world – almost one in ten – don’t have clean water close to home, with climate change making this crisis worse.

WaterAid warns that the aid cuts will place millions more people, especially women and girls, at risk as critical programmes (including those designed to widen access to clean water and sanitation) are disrupted, particularly in the world’s most fragile and crisis-affected regions.

They says that water, sanitation and hygiene is key to ensuring communities are stronger in the face of climate change, mothers give birth safely, and girls can go to school.

Abbey met with Dr Caroline Johnson, Member of Parliament for Sleaford and North Kesteven, to share their concerns about the consequences of the aid cuts, from rising child hunger to millions being left without access to education, clean water or medical care.

Abbey met her MP in Portcullis House and visited Westminster Hall. She said her meeting with Dr Johnson went really well: “She did agree to present some questions to the minister regarding the risk of aid budget cuts.

"I was also honoured to be able to view a debate in the House of Commons.

“Personally, the meeting was a really valuable experience for me, as a young person and aspiring international development professional. Exercising my right as a constituent, to make my voice heard, was an unforgettable opportunity and one that so many people worldwide do not have. I encourage others to do the same.”

Before heading into Parliament, volunteers gathered at the Abbey Centre in Westminster, where they heard from MPs including Sir Andrew Mitchell, the former Deputy Foreign Secretary, and Labour MPs Alice MacDonald and Alex Ballinger.

Campaigners also raised concerns about how the remaining aid money is being spent, taking funding away from life-saving work overseas.