"Very disappointed" - Biscathorpe oil drilling decision overturned

​Biscathorpe residents will be “bitterly disappointed” at the decision to allow oil drilling in the village, the county council has said.

The protest outside Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth by SOS Biscathorpe.

Egdon Resources’ application for an oil well in Biscathorpe was refused in 2021, with Lincolnshire County Council and members of the public expressing concerns over the impact on the site, which falls within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But developers Egdon Resources appealed the decision and an inquiry presided over by Planning Inspector Paul Thompson took place at Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth on October 11, 2022.

It has now been announced on Friday (November 3) that the appeal against the decision has been upheld by the Planning Inspectorate.

​A spokesman for Egdon Resources Limited said the company is “pleased that the Planning Inspectorate has upheld the appeal against the refusal of planning permission by Lincolnshire County Council for a side-track drilling operation, associated testing and long-term oil production at the Biscathorpe-2 well site”: ‍

"The PEDL253 joint venture partnership will review the decision notice and associated planning conditions in detail before providing an update on our plans for progressing operations.

"As part of this Egdon will look to engage with the local community to ensure our activities have minimal impact on local amenity.”

But the decision has caused upset and disappointment within the community and beyond.

Coun Ian Fleetwood, chairman of the Planning Committee at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “When we considered this application two years ago, we felt that further development of the Biscathorpe site would be detrimental to the Wolds AONB.

"We also took into account the strength of public feeling against the plans. Those residents will be bitterly disappointed that the planning inspectorate has seen fit to overturn that decision.”

Coun Colin Davie, the council’s executive member for environment, added: “Egdon’s application claims that the development is necessary to support the UK’s energy security.

"In reality, any oil extracted at Biscathorpe over the entire 15 lifespan will represent just a few days’ worth of the country’s need.

"And there’s no guarantee that the oil taken from the ground at Biscathorpe will even remain in the UK; it could simply be sold abroad, negating any reduction in carbon emissions from using locally sourced oil.

“Despite acknowledging this, the Government’s Planning Inspectorate has seen fit to accept Egdon’s appeal.

"The development can now go ahead, against the wishes of the local community and the committee, and it’s the residents of Biscathorpe and beyond who will have to deal with the consequences, not an Inspector down in Whitehall.