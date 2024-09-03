Coun Lesley Rollings (Photo: WLDC)

West Lindsey District Council has voiced “serious concerns” regarding the recent decision by the Government to restrict eligibility for universal Winter Fuel Payments.

The new policy is using means testing to limit payments to pensioners receiving Pension Credits and other benefits, affecting thousands of local residents.

In a motion put forward by Coun Lesley Rollings, Deputy Leader of the Council, she emphasised the potential negative impact of the change on pensioners in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the council, around 91.3 per cent of those currently receiving Winter Fuel Payments will no longer be eligible under the new criteria.

This means that out of 22,856 pensioners in West Lindsey who have been benefiting from the support, only 1,500 will continue to receive it.

Coun Rollings said: “While many agree that universal Winter Fuel Payments may not be necessary, the current threshold for eligibility is far too low. The reality is that many pensioners with low to middle incomes will now be excluded, placing them at increased risk of fuel poverty, especially as the Energy Price Cap is set to rise by 10 per cent in October.”

The council is particularly concerned that only those receiving less than £218.15 per week in pensions (or £332.95 per week for couples) will qualify for Pension Credit, which the Winter Fuel Payments are now tied to. This amount is significantly below the living wage rate, says the council, making the new policy particularly harsh for those just above the threshold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the problem is the low take-up of Pension Credit nationwide, with only 63 per cent of those eligible actually claiming the benefit. Across the country, over 880,000 pensioners are missing out on this critical support.

In response to these issues, West Lindsey District Council has resolved to:

- Write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer: The council will call for an immediate pause on linking Winter Fuel Payments to Pension Credit receipt and push for a review of the eligibility thresholds.

- Engage with local MPs: A formal request will be made for local MPs to support halting the changes to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Launch a pension credit awareness campaign: The council will initiate a significant effort to increase the uptake of Pension Credit in the district, utilising council noticeboards, social media, local press, and targeted letters to

potentially eligible residents.

Coun Rollings added: “We are urging the Government to reconsider these changes and ensure that pensioners in need are not left out in the cold this winter. At the same time, we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure those who are eligible for support are fully informed and able to claim it.”

Pensioners in West Lindsey should check if they could be eligible for Pension Credit to secure the Winter Fuel Payment, worth up to £300 per household.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and giving them the dignity and security they deserve in retirement. “But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most while we take the difficult decisions needed to fix the foundations of our economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over a million pensioners will continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment and eligible pensioners will also be able to benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount scheme from October to help with their energy bills over winter. We are urging pensioners to come forward and check their eligibility for Pension Credit to ensure as many people in need as possible have access to this support.”

The Government website www.hm.gov.uk states: "Hundreds of thousands of pensioners are being urged to apply for a benefit that could be worth on average £3,900 per year as the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is launching a campaign to increase Pension Credit take-up on September 2.”