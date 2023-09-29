Work underway on housing with extra care development in Welton near Lincoln

Building work has begun on a multi-million-pound development, which will see the creation of 62 apartments and 10 bungalows in Welton, exclusively for older people with care and support needs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funded by Homes England, West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, the scheme will offer affordable accommodation suitable for older people - the latest project from voluntary, non-profit-making, LACE Housing Association.

Representatives from Homes England, the district council, county council and contractor RG Carter, were present at the ‘Turning of the turf’ event which marked the start of the fourth housing with extra care scheme by LACE Housing in Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive councillor for adult care and public health, said:

On site at LACE Housing's Welton development

“This development will provide essential alternative accommodation choice for older people in the West Lindsey District.

"Extra care is about maximising independence and improving wellbeing for our older residents.

"We need to respond to the developing care needs of our residents as they age, giving them further choice and control in key aspects of their life such as where they live and the type of support package they receive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Extra care housing allows people to access services in their communities, closer to home, reducing moves into inappropriate residential care and inpatient admissions.

Artist's impression of development

"And residents in extra care have opportunities to develop skills and knowledge and build their confidence which will enhance their quality of life. I look forward to seeing this scheme progress so that we can welcome residents who need this kind of support into their new homes.”

Councillor Trevor Young from West Lindsey District Council, said:

"We know there is a need for supported housing in West Lindsey, and so working in partnership with LACE Housing we’re helping create this excellent development, which will provide the facilities and support needed by older people across West Lindsey.”

Nick Chambers, CEO of LACE Housing, said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Following a survey undertaken by the parish council, the neighbourhood plan identified the need for facilities within the village that were both affordable and supported the health and wellbeing of older people within the community.

“LACE has been helping to meet the housing and support needs of older people in Lincolnshire for 60 years and we’re very excited to be delivering these in partnership with Homes England, West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.”

The 10 bungalows will be available to purchase on a shared-ownership basis and are perfectly suited to residents who value independent living whilst accessing the neighbouring facilities. Potential buyers do not need a care plan in place to be eligible to apply.

The 62 one-bedroom apartments are designed for older people who value independent living but are in need of care and support based upon an assessed need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council, there will be a care provider on site to assist residents with their needs, where a care plan has been agreed. LACE Housing support staff will also be available on the site to assist residents, encourage social activities and monitor repairs and maintenance work.

Jason Wilson, Senior Project Manager at RG Carter, main local contractor for the scheme, said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with LACE Housing, Lincolnshire County Council and West Lindsey District Council to build this new extra care assisted living housing scheme.

“The councils’ commitment to creating this much needed development has been evident since planning, and we look forward to working together to deliver a quality facility, enabling residents to live independently and safely within their local community.”

The new apartments to rent, and bungalows to buy through shared ownership, will be available in Winter 2024.