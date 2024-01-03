Properties flooded in south of Lincolnshire by heavy rainfall from Storm Henk

Emergency services have reported that a number of properties in Lincolnshire have been flooded with most occurring in the area between Sleaford and Bourne.

The sandbags and plastic sheeting kept the flood waters at bay at Hare and Beauty's salon in Ruskington overnight.

Ruskington residents were also affected with the Beck breaching and flooding Manor Street and High Street South overnight, according to Ruskington Parish Council.

Lincolnshire County Council was alerted and sandbags issued to protect businesses and residents.

The parish council said: “The Beck has breached and water is flowing over and down High Street South and the pavement in the vicinity of Ink and Toner and Ruskington Sofas. It is nearing business properties some of which have not recovered from the flooding on October 20, 2023.

Flooding in Ruskington High Street South overnight due to rainfall from Storm Henk. Photo: Ruskington Parish Council

Sophie Hare of Hare and Beauty Salon on the High Street reported that they had managed to get away unscathed this morning, having been flooded out in October.

She said: “We are open and good to go as normal! The sandbags, polythene sheet and towels were just enough to hold the water back.

“Unfortunately this wasn’t the case for others on the High Street!

“Thank you for everyone’s concerns, we were very lucky this time.”

In an update by Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, a coordinating partnership of councils and emergency services for such situations, several properties in Lincolnshire have been flooded because of Storm Henk, and work is ongoing to monitor the situation.

They stated: “To date, 54 properties were reported as having been flooded inside and 78 had experienced flooding externally (to gardens, sheds, outbuildings.) This has been mainly in the south of the county, around the Bourne to Sleaford area, with some other sporadic areas of flooding around the county.”

The LRF continued to work into the night monitoring water levels and areas potentially at risk, paying particular attention to Torksey Lock, Shuttleworth House in Lincoln, and the South Forty Foot Drain. Currently, no areas were classified as high risk and the situation was not been declared a wider emergency.

They said that the weather forecast predicts little further rain in the coming hours and days, adding: “Over the next few days, the main risk will be surface water running off from nearby roads and fields. Plans are being put in place to help minimise any potential further impact.

“People are still advised to remain vigilant and be aware of what actions to take to protect their homes and properties against flooding. Information can be found on the LRF web pages about flooding: https://www.lincolnshireresilienceforum.org/.../river.../

“If you have already been affected by flooding, you can find out more about what to do next here: https://www.lincolnshireresilienceforum.org/.../river.../... “

To report flooding, use the following channels:

• For internal flooding (inside a property) please use Lincolnshire County Council's dedicated 24-hour flood reporting line on 01522 782082.

• For external flooding, please report on https://www.fixmystreet.com/

In an emergency, call 999.

Travel has also been disrupted with some roads flooded including the road from Folkingham to BIllingborough. Sleafordian Coaches issued an update saying that due to many roads being impassable the following routes would not operate this morning (January 3).

SL06 Billingborough - Sleaford

6388 Folkingham - Billingborough

4525 Folkingham - Pointon

Bus 3 Charles Read Academy

10082 Folkingham - Ruskington St Georges

S112S Dowsby - Sleaford

SL07 will start at Great Hale. Helpringham & Little Hale will not be served

5631 Heckington - Helpringham Primary - Will not operate

07.35 - s148s will not serve Threekingham.

09.00 - Service 36 to Boston will not serve Billingborough, Horbling, Swaton, Helpringham and Little Hale this morning.