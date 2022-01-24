£2m fund set up to help tackle impact of climate change

Business news.

The Clean Growth Accelerator Fund is an initiative being launched by The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), a body which works to boost the area’s economy.

Under it, grants are available for projects that will help to develop innovation and research and development ideas focused on de-carbonisation and clean growth.

Pat Doody, chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “We are delighted to announce our new Clean Growth Accelerator Fund for Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland.

“Not only will this fund help us to achieve our Net Zero ambitions, but it will also ensure that innovation remains at the heart of our economic growth.”

The essential criteria are as follow:

n Proposals should be capital-focused; they can include a revenue element, but this should not exceed 10 per cent of the project cost

n Schemes must be more than £1 million in overall value, with a minimum grant requested of £500,000

n Projects that are related to clean growth and driven by innovation and research and development will be considered, but they must relate to one of the following: UK Food Valley, Humber Freepory, clean energy, defence, visitor economy, and health and care.

The closing date for submissions is 5pm on Monday, February 28.

Applicants must be located in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland.

The funds must be spent by July 2024, and outcomes delivered by 2026/27.