Pupils get a piece of Cold War history

William Alvey School now has a piece of the Berlin Wall. EMN-220221-120755001

History coordinator and year six teacher at William Alvey School, Natalie Mason tracked down genuine pieces of the Berlin Wall online and bought them to better equip year five teachers in their ‘Space Race’ topic, looking into the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the USA.

She explained the children investigated the missile-based nuclear arms race between the two nations, artificial satellites, unmanned space probes, and the competition for human spaceflight.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was so impressed with how utterly fascinated the children were in the topic, as they eagerly watched footage of the Space Race to help them better understand what life was like then.

“We hope that by giving the children tangible artefacts such as pieces of the Berlin Wall they will be further encouraged and inspired to develop questioning and problem-solving skills, strengthen their understanding of a period, and empathise with people from the past.”