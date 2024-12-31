Push for MPs to debate face-to-face GP appointments after petition set up in memory of Boston-area woman passes 100,000 signatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition set up in memory of a woman from the Boston area that calls for face-to-face consultations in all GP appointments has been signed by more than 100,000 people.

The campaign was launched following the death of hospital worker and mother-of-three Laura Barlow.

Laura, of Sibsey, died from cancer earlier this year, aged just 33.

In October 2023, Laura contacted her GP practice after suffering severe stomach pains and finding blood in her stool. She was diagnosed, over the phone, with endometriosis, her family says.

The late Laura Barlow, of Sibsey, with husband Mike.

However, in mid-January, after her health had worsened, she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. She died just weeks later on February 5.

Her family argue that if she had received a face-to-face appointment in October, the misdiagnosis may not have taken place. This, they say, may not have saved her life, but it could have given them more time together.

Laura’s widower Mike, 52, also a hospital worker, has been raising awareness of the petition through various means – the local and national press, social media, and, recently, on TV, with appearances on Good Morning Britain and Sky News.

At the time of writing, the number of signatures on the petition has soared to more than 120,000 (in late October, it was about a tenth of that).

Speaking to The Standard this week, Mike says he has received hundreds of messages from people, based across the country, who have lost a loved one following an over-the-phone misdiagnosis.

“It makes me angry that it’s happening all over,” he said.

He said it was ‘amazing’ to pass the 100,000 signature mark, but that the milestone also brought sadness as the stories of bereavement came through to him.

“That the worst part of reaching 100,000,” he said.

Mike says he has also received messages from people telling him that they have been inspired by Laura’s story to ask for a face-to-face appointment from their GP – something from which he takes solace.

“It makes me happy to know my wife has given them that push,” he said.

Mike says he would like to see the campaign go before MPs for debate. He has met with MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice, who told The Standard that he hopes to secure a debate on the subject in parliament.

Previously, a NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board spokesman said patients already have a choice of what type of appointment they would prefer, and that ‘all practices should consider a patient’s preferences for face-to-face care unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary’.

In response to this, Mike said at the time Laura was not asked her preference and would not have known that she could express one.

Find the petition at tinyurl.com/LauraBarlow