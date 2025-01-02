'Put simply, this money will change lives' - Boston-based charity awarded more than £240,000

Headway Lincolnshire welcome more than £240,000 in National Lottery funding.

​A Boston-based charity that supports people affected by brain injury has secured a six-figure sum to help it launch a new project.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headway Lincolnshire has been allocated £242,024 over four years from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity will use the money to help brain injury survivors to relearn life skills and reintegrate them into the community through employment and volunteering opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Making Headway’ will help brain injury survivors improve their confidence, self-esteem and mental and physical wellbeing, while also providing coping strategies in order to build resilience and opportunities to increase their economic and social activity, the charity says.

The project will also assist families by providing advice and guidance on practical issues, such as caring for someone with a brain injury, as well as emotional support from peers.

Ann-Marie Smith, coordinator and development officer at Headway Lincolnshire, said: “Following a brain injury, a person’s life can be turned upside down. Their independence, relationships, friendships and career all changed in an instant. For many of these people, they have nowhere to turn to and no support network in place. Headway Lincolnshire will provide community support and endeavours to ensure that no one falls through the cracks and that every person affected by brain injury across Lincolnshire has access to timely and appropriate support.”

She added: “Put simply, this money will change lives. It will make a real difference to people’s lives that have been devastated by brain injury across our community in Lincolnshire.”