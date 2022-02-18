‘Quicker and safer’ – new double yellow lines helping fire crews in Boston

Boston Fire Station.

The restriction in Robin Hoods Walk has been extended on the east side of the road from Friary Way to Boston Fire Station.

The change was requested came by the crew manager at the station following difficulties in getting appliances down the road on emergency call-outs due to parked vehicles.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy divisional commander at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Mark Housham said: “The implementation of the new double yellow lines has meant our fire crews now have a quicker and safer response to our communities in and around Boston.”

The new double yellow lines in Robin Hoods Walk.

He added: “We would always ask residents to take care when parking in built-up areas, and to always consider whether an emergency vehicle could get down the street if needed. A typical fire appliance is 2.6m wide and up to 8.2m long, so on narrow residential streets, it’s important that fire crews can safely get to incidents.”

He added: “We really need the public to help us maintain access to our fire stations across the county, by not parking in the restricted zones outside them. It may look like the building is not being used but our crews react to emergency calls within minutes and need to be able to get the fire appliance out of the station to life-threatening emergencies in the shortest amount of time.“