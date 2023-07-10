RAF Cranwell officer to represent Team UK at Invictus Games 2023

A serving officer at RAF Cranwell has been chosen along with 58 other competitors to represent Team UK at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf this September.

Flt Lt Michael Evans.

Since joining the Royal Air Force in 1999 as an aircraft engineer, flight lieutenant Michael (Mike) Evans, 44, has taken on a number of different roles within the RAF.

After spending eight years working as an avionics technician with the Red Arrows and Chinook helicopters, Mike became non-commissioned aircrew, briefly serving on the Nimrod MR2 and the Sentinel aircraft. He later went on to commission as a provost officer. Mike has been in the RAF Police since 2016, and is now a member of directing staff with the RAF Officer Training Academy at RAF Cranwell.

In 2021, Mike developed tinnitus in his right ear. The results of an MRI scan showed that Mike had a large brain tumour. Mike’s tumour was successfully removed, but the 15-hour brain surgery left him completely deaf in his right ear and caused some nerve damage, affecting his balance and coordination.

Mike’s recovery journey began during the Covid-19 pandemic, so opportunities to access fitness and exercise programmes were limited. Throughout the national lockdown, Mike took part in virtual martial arts classes with one of his young sons and found that it helped him improve his balance and fitness. He has since won medals while taking part in martial arts tournaments with his eight-year-old and now his four-year-old joins in.

After his surgery, Mike became focussed on what he could not do, rather than what he could do. Sport has provided Mike with opportunities to build his self-esteem and confidence in his abilities. To Mike, being a member of Team UK at the 2023 Invictus Games represents an opportunity to continue challenging himself within a team of like-minded people who have also overcome personal challenges.

He said: "Being chosen for Team UK has helped me develop confidence and remind myself that am I capable and worthy. I feel that being part of Team UK is a chance to become a better version of myself.”

