Railway and museum joining in Sleaford Remembrance services

There will be a Remembrance display and poppies to leave messages at Sleaford Museum. EMN-210611-170641001

There will be a short service in St Denys’ Church at 11am on Thursday November 11, Armistice Day, to which Civic Dignitaries have been invited.

Wreaths will not be laid.

The Market Place car park in Sleaford will then be closed to all vehicles from midnight Saturday, November 13 until 2pm on Sunday, November 14 to allow the annual Remembrance Day Parade to run smoothly.

It is taking place in Sleaford on Sunday November 14 to honour those who have fallen in conflicts around the world.

The parade will form up on Station Road at 10.15am, consisting of military, veterans and youth organisations, and march to the Market Place for the Remembrance service and wreath laying. The Senior Officer this year is being provided by RAF Cranwell.

Alternative parking can be found at the following car parks: East Banks, Eastgate, Westgate, Church Lane and District Council Offices on Eastgate.

The Grantham to Skegness Poacherline is having a Rememberance Day train calling at all stations along the route, including Sleaford on Thursday November 11.

All station adopters (disability support group Rainbow Stars looks after Sleaford station allotment) have been asked to decorate their Poacher patches in Rememberance.

Co-founder of Rainbow Stars Jane Peck says the group have loved the challenge.

“We will be up at 8am decorating, then presenting our wreath at 9.13am.

“Then on Friday November 12 we are holding a cuppa and cake day at the Rainbow Stars Support Hub in Kesteven Street.”

Sleaford Museum is opening their door especially at 10am on Thursday November 11 for the Armistice commemoration.

Vice-chairman of the museum trust Jan Spooner added: “We also welcome visitors on Remembrance Sunday, the day of the Royal British Legion’s parade celebrating its centenary year.

“There is a display inside the museum commemorating the occasion and entry is free. Poppies are on the table for people to write memories and thoughts of their own.