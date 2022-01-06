Rasen Rotary Christmas collections in town stores

Rasen Rotary Christmas collection

As always, they were very grateful the Co-ops in Caistor and in Market Rasen, along with Tesco in Market Rasen permitted collectors to meet the public on their premises.

Rotary president David Mason said: “Once again, local shoppers were very generous, supporting our chosen charities.

“At Tesco, £453.08 was collected and this money will be presented to St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby in the New Year.

“The Co-op in Market Rasen yielded £309.67 and the Co-op in Caistor £363.91.

“So Rotary will be able to forward a fantastic £673.58 to the Shelter Box charity that we have supported for many years.”

Rtn Mason continued: “Rotary’s thanks go to the local and regional management of the two store groups that allowed us to collect, and the warm welcome we received from the staff at each store.

“Most of all, Rotary would like to thank the generous shoppers of Market Rasen, Caistor and the surrounding district for their generosity, especially at a busy, and certainly difficult time of the year.”

