Re-opened Boston Post Office receives warm welcome, company says

The re-opened Boston Post Office has received a warm welcome from customers, the Post Office has said.

The service had previously been based inside WH Smith, in Strait Bargate, which closed shortly before Christmas.

On Monday (February 3), the service resumed at a new address – unit 12 of the Pescod Square Shopping Centre, opposite and along from Superdrug.

It has done so in a temporary branch at the front of the premises, while work takes place on a permanent version at the back.

Post Office area change manager Sally Ingold said: “We know how important a post office is to a community, so we wanted to quickly reopen Boston Post Office with a temporary solution until the permanent branch is ready at this location.

“We have received some great feedback from customers who are delighted to have a town centre branch again, which is conveniently located for local residents, businesses and shoppers.”

The opening times are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm.

This permanent branch – which will include cards and stationery sales – is due to open in April.

It will then offer the full range of Post Office services, the company says.

The Post Office is appealing for feedback on its plans for the branch.

It would like to know customers’ thoughts on the suitability of the location, how easy it is to access, and the opening times.

Views can be shared at //tinyurl.com/BostonPostOffice, via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone on 03452 66 01 15, or by on Textphone 03457 22 33 55, until February 27.