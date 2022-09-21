Recruitment event in Sleaford to find more female firefighters

There will be a recruitment event for female firefighters at Sleaford joint ambulance and fire station.

Women who are interested in becoming ‘On Call’ firefighters in Lincolnshire can come along to Sleaford joint fire and ambulance station on Eastgate in Sleaford on October 2 to find out more about the role.

Firefighters and the recruitment team will be on hand to answer any questions on topics such as the recruitment process, fitness requirements and available shifts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Call firefighters are part-time crew members who live or work close to the station and can make themselves available when ‘on call’ to staff the fire appliances at incidents.

Run as a drop-in event between 10am and 2pm, the event is tailored to address barriers and concerns that traditionally put women off joining the service.

Watch Manager, Julia Whitfield, said: “Being a firefighter is a rewarding career, but there is still an incorrect perception that men are more suited to the role than women.

“Women continue to be under-represented in the fire service and we’re keen to show that everyone is judged on their own abilities and nothing else.

“The skills needed are not just about being physically fit but problem-solving, team-working and being able to stay calm in a crisis. Shifts can be flexible and fit around other commitments in your life.

“Come along to our open event and see how you can make a difference to people’s lives – starting with your own.”

There’s no need to book for the event - you can just drop in.

An all female crew of firefighters are doing a tour this weekend (September 24 and 25) to promote the event – come along and meet them to chat about their experiences at Tesco in Sleaford at 9am on Saturday. They will also be at Tesco in Bourne at 10.30am, Asda in Grantham at 1pm and 3pm at Morrisons in Stamford.

ON Sunday they will be at: 10am Springfields, Spalding; 12noon Tesco, Holbeach; 2pm Long Sutton town centre.