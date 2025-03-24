‘Ref was right to abandon match’ - Skegness boss

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

​Chris Rawlinson said it was the right decision to abandon Skegness Town’s game at Shirebrook Town on Saturday after heavy rain during the first-half waterlogged the pitch.

​A heavy and persistent downpour made conditions difficult and with the game goalless at the break, the decision was made to abandon the fixture.

And the Skegness boss felt that although frustrating, it was the only sensible outcome.

He said: “The pitch was bone dry when we got there and we thought it was going to be one of those bobbly surfaces and then when the heavens opened literally on kick-off it was a bit heavy but we didn’t think anything of it.

"Then half way through the first-half we had to stop so the lads could all change their footwear to studs from moulds, and we played reasonably well against a side who gave it a good go and are trying to stay up.

"We missed three or four gilt-edged chances including a penalty, as we tend to, but then the pitch really started to flood over and I thought that as much as we don’t want to have to go back there midweek given all the travelling etc, there was no prospect of the rain stopping and he abandoned at half-time.

"It was the right decision as it was getting dangerous and it wouldn’t have been much of a game of football. So it’s one of those things and we’ll look forward to going back there soon.”

Attention now turns to a home game with Belper United this weekend, the Derbyshire side’s hopes of a play-off place now all but over given they are 11 points off the top five with five games to play.

Rawlinson said: “Our home form has got to change. It’s one of the worst in the league so we’ll train well on Wednesday and aim for a positive result on Saturday which is massively important to us because we’ll then be up against some of the bottom sides so it’ll give us a chance to build some momentum.”