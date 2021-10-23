Remembrance services set to go ahead in Sleaford

Remembrance Sunday at Sleaford. EMN-200911-105337001

The service will take place at 11am on Thursday November 11 when civic dignitaries will be invited, but wreaths will not be laid.

Chairman of the branch, Clive Candlin added: “Remembrance Sunday, on November 14, is planned to go ahead as normal this year, providing no further restrictions are applied by the Government due to rising COVID numbers.

“The parade will form up on Station Road at 10.15am, consisting of military, veterans and youth organisations.

“It will march to the Market Square for the Remembrance Service and wreath laying. The Senior Officer this year is being provided by RAF Cranwell.”

Maj Candlin added: “We have our fingers crossed that nothing changes, but the public should look to protect themselves when attending the Market Square for the Remembrance Service. It usually gets very crowded so it might be wise to wear a mask or some similar protection.”