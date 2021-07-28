Residents ‘left without water’ after burst main in Manby

Flooding at the B1200 crossroads in Manby. Photo: Ian Butcher

Local resident Ian Butcher sent in the photograph above, showing the extent of the flooding at the B1200 crossroads on Saturday evening.

Mr Butcher said the problem was still affecting some properties on Monday lunchtime, with several homes having either low water pressure or no water at all.

On Tuesday morning, an Anglian Water spokesman said: “I can confirm that we had a burst water main in Manby at the weekend. This has since been repaired and water fully restored for all customers.