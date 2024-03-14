Residents rate Sleaford care home as one of the top in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are 1,384 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

Holdingham Grange Home Manager, Rebecca Nisbet celebrates their recent successful CQC review results with staff.

People are living longer, and with 19 per cent of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

To search for care homes in Sleaford go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/care_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Sleaford

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Glenholme Holdingham Grange on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.

Rebecca Nisbet, manager of Glenholme Holdingham Grange, said: "I want to express to my fabulous team how amazing, extremely passionate and committed they are to our stunning home. My gratitude extends to my fantastic families for all of their support and help. Also, to our wonderful residents, who make me smile every day... thank you."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louise Bassett, Regional Operations Director of Glenholme, added: “We are immensely proud that Holdingham Grange has been recognised as one of the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our team, who are committed to providing exceptional care and accommodation to our residents.

“At Holdingham Grange, we believe in creating a nurturing and supportive environment where every resident receives personalised care tailored to their individual needs. Our inclusion in this prestigious list reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in every aspect of our service.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on our mission to deliver outstanding care and enrich the lives of those we serve. We look forward to building on this recognition and continuing to set benchmarks in the care home industry.”

To view Glenholme Holdingham Grange’s reviews go to https://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/65432229040

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow this link for the full list of winners http://www.carehome.co.uk/awards/

carehome.co.uk is a leading care home reviews website and lists all registered UK care homes, helping people in their quest to find the right care home.

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2024 are based on over 109,000 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between February 1 2022 and January 31 2024.

The Review Score, as of January 31 2024 was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home. Care homes were excluded from the awards if they were not compliant with their regulatory authority at the time of the announcement of the Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement