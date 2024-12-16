Revesby Country Fair supports Lincolnshire communities through charity donations

Funds raised from 2024 ticket sales have been donated to a number of charities

The organisers of Revesby Country Fair, a popular Lincolnshire family day out, are supporting Lincolnshire communities by donating proceeds from the 2024 show to charity.

A total of eight charities have benefited from the funds, which were generated through sales for both trade stands and general public tickets to the show.

Charities receiving donations from this year’s event include Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service, LIVES, Multiple System Atrophy Trust, Louth Search Dogs, Haven Domestic Abuse Service, The Butterfly Hospice Trust, Alzheimer’s UK and the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network.

Revesby Country Fair

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said:

“Each year, we donate a portion of the profits from ticket sales to local charitable causes and we’re thrilled with how much money the 2024 show raised.

“Although Revesby Country Fair is all about giving families a fantastic day out, we’re also committed to giving back to the local community and we do all we can to support charities as they work to improve the lives of local people.

“A big thank you goes to all our supporters, both exhibitors and visitors - it’s your generosity that allows us to regularly continue to make these donations on behalf of the show.”

Revesby Country Fair

Heidi Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of The Butterfly Hospice Trust - Revesby Country Fair’s nominated charity for 2024 - said:

“We’re so grateful to the organisers of Revesby Country Fair for selecting us as the nominated charity for 2024 and making this generous donation.

“This year, the show took place on our 10th anniversary - the 4th August 2014 is the day that we admitted our very first end-of-life patient - so attending the show and raising awareness of our work was a wonderful birthday present for us.

“This donation will be invaluable to us as we continue to provide free 24-hour patient care to those who need it most.”

Vintage tractors at Revesby Country Fair

Eleanor Jarvis, Events, Community and Digital Fundraising Officer at Multiple System Atrophy Trust, added:

“We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Revesby Country Fair for choosing to support us. This generosity means that we can continue to offer emotional support and practical help to our members, who are trying to navigate the stress, anxiety and uncertainty that comes from living with this little-understood disease.”

Following the success of the 2024 show, trade stand applications and sponsorship opportunities are now live for next year’s show, which will take place on Sunday 3rd August 2025.

With more than 10,000 visitors expected to attend, local businesses are invited to exhibit on a general trade stand, car stand or indoor craft stand, or showcase their offering via a sponsorship or advertising package.

To find out more about trade stands and submit an application, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/trade-stands.

To enquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/sponsorship.

For the latest news and information about Revesby Country Fair, follow @RevesbyCountryFair on Facebook, @RevesbyFair on X, and @revesbycountryfair on Instagram.