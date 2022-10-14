Rider dies in collision at Willoughby

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Emergency services were called to Dawber Lane at 12.26pm yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police later reported the incident saying they were at the scene.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was a car and sadly the rider of the motorbike was pronounced deceased.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses to the collision.

