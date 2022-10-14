Rider dies in collision at Willoughby
A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle collision at Willoughby.
Emergency services were called to Dawber Lane at 12.26pm yesterday (Thursday).
Lincolnshire Police later reported the incident saying they were at the scene.
The other vehicle involved in the collision was a car and sadly the rider of the motorbike was pronounced deceased.
An appeal has been made for any witnesses to the collision.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 175 of 13 October.