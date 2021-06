The coastguard was alerted after a horse was spotted running free on the beach without a rider.

Three members of the Coastguard were deployed when the horse was spotted with a saddle and no rider.

The Coastguard said: "On arrival on scene fortunately the horse and rider had been reunited and were both unhurt and safe and well.

"We stayed on scene until suitable transport was arranged and the horse was collected .

"This was a good outcome to a potentially serious situation."