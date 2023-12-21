Determined crew of the Skegness RNLI all-weather lifeboat prevented a lone vessel operator drifting into a wind farm in a rescue that took place in darkness and in worsening sea conditions.

Still shot from the helmet camera on board Skegness RNLI Lifeboat.

The rescue followed a request for assistance occurred on the early evening of November 10, resulting in a service launch commencing at approximately 5pm, lasting into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Upon reaching the distressed vessel, it was determined that intervention was necessary to address the on board equipment malfunction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainee all-weather lifeboat mechanic Martin Stokes was able to repair the craft's auxiliary generator and restore some power to the vessel aiding the rescue.

Two volunteer crew members were deployed to the vessel to provide assistance in resolving the generator issue.

However, during the search and rescue operation, the vessel experienced later steering problems, causing it to drift closer to a wind farm.

Considering the vessel's worsening condition, darkness, and the sea conditions, the coxswain, Lee St Quinton, decided that towing the craft would be the safer alternative to prevent any potential collisions with obstacles or other vessels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a period of time under tow, the Humber Coastguard made the decision to task Humber RNLI Lifeboat Pride of the Humber to take over the tow of the vessel and take it to a nearby harbour where the vessel can be assessed in a safe location.

Skegness's Shannon class all-weather lifeboat was commanded by Deputy Second Coxswain, Lee St Quinton, assisted by volunteer crew members Mark Holley, Nick Smith, Martin Stokes, Ryan Speed, and Billy Brookes.

“Our volunteer crew members demonstrate unwavering dedication and expert seamanship in this evening's service launch," commented Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Simpson.

"Their commitment to ensuring the safety of those at sea is exemplary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This service launch serves as a testament to their diligence and the professionalism they bring to their vital role in maritime search and rescue.”

The charity's lifeboat arrived safely back at Skegness Central Beach and the crew were debriefed around 2.30am. The crew then washed down and refuelled the Joel and April Grunnill to ensure the lifeboat was ready for the next emergency.