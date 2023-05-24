A campaign is being launched by the RNLI after statistics show there were 226 deaths in the UK last year from accidental drownings.

RNLI lifeguards return to beaches along the Lincolnshire Coast for the Bank Holiday.

Experts at the charity are urging everyone planning to enjoy the coast this Bank Holiday to remember that if you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

The RNLI says that 32% of people still do not know what to do if they unexpectedly get into difficulty in the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New research carried out by the RNLI and the University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory (EEL) tested people in different open water environments.

Of the people who died last year, 40% had no intention of entering the water, such as those walking, with causes including slips, trips and falls, being cut off by the tide, or swept in by waves.

The RNLI and EEL research shows that floating is different for everyone, where some people naturally float with little movement, others require gentle use of their hands and legs to stay afloat.

Guidance includes:

If you find yourself in difficulty in the water:

Tilt your head back with ears submerged

Relax and try to control your breathing

Use your hands to help you stay afloat

It's okay if your legs sink, we all float differently

Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead, North and East of England said: “As we approach warmer weather and enter into the bank holiday and half term week ahead, we are expecting the coast to be incredibly busy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to make sure that if an emergency unfolds, people know what to do.

“I’d really encourage anyone reading this to help spread the word to any family and friends – and next time you are in a safe environment practice floating for yourself - why not try it between the red and yellow flags when visiting an RNLI lifeguarded beach.’