RNLI lifeguards rescue paddle boarder 300m off shore in Skegness who was struggling to get back
The incident took place over the weekend and was spotted by Senior Lifeguard Liam.
According to the RNLI, Liam was quickly joined by another lifeguard, Lily, who paddled out approximately 300m from Skegness Pier using a rescue board. Lifeguard Mariana joined them shortly after to ensure the casualty was safe and to return the SUP to shore.
The RNLI has reported Lily returned the casualty safely to shore. No medical assistance was required.
The orange windsock was flying at the time of the incident, to show the RNLI had advised against the use of inflatables due to offshore winds.
All Lincolnshire lifeguarded beaches in Skegness, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe are now patrolled from 10am until 6pm every day until September 1
As the summer holidays get into full swing, the RNLI is urging visitors to the beaches to keep an eye out for the red and yellow flagged area. Flags are flown to highlight the safest place to swim.
