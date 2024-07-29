RNLI lifeguards rescue paddle boarder 300m off shore in Skegness who was struggling to get back

By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
RNLI Lifeguards plunged into action when they spotted a SUP paddle board user 300m out at sea off the beach in Skegness who was struggling to return to shore.

The incident took place over the weekend and was spotted by Senior Lifeguard Liam.

According to the RNLI, Liam was quickly joined by another lifeguard, Lily, who paddled out approximately 300m from Skegness Pier using a rescue board. Lifeguard Mariana joined them shortly after to ensure the casualty was safe and to return the SUP to shore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RNLI has reported Lily returned the casualty safely to shore. No medical assistance was required.

RNLI lifeguards are now on patrol for the summer holidays on Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutt-on-Sea beachesRNLI lifeguards are now on patrol for the summer holidays on Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutt-on-Sea beaches
RNLI lifeguards are now on patrol for the summer holidays on Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutt-on-Sea beaches

The orange windsock was flying at the time of the incident, to show the RNLI had advised against the use of inflatables due to offshore winds.

All Lincolnshire lifeguarded beaches in Skegness, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe are now patrolled from 10am until 6pm every day until September 1

As the summer holidays get into full swing, the RNLI is urging visitors to the beaches to keep an eye out for the red and yellow flagged area. Flags are flown to highlight the safest place to swim.

Related topics:RNLISkegness PierMablethorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.