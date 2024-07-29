Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RNLI Lifeguards plunged into action when they spotted a SUP paddle board user 300m out at sea off the beach in Skegness who was struggling to return to shore.

The incident took place over the weekend and was spotted by Senior Lifeguard Liam.

According to the RNLI, Liam was quickly joined by another lifeguard, Lily, who paddled out approximately 300m from Skegness Pier using a rescue board. Lifeguard Mariana joined them shortly after to ensure the casualty was safe and to return the SUP to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI has reported Lily returned the casualty safely to shore. No medical assistance was required.

RNLI lifeguards are now on patrol for the summer holidays on Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutt-on-Sea beaches

The orange windsock was flying at the time of the incident, to show the RNLI had advised against the use of inflatables due to offshore winds.

All Lincolnshire lifeguarded beaches in Skegness, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe are now patrolled from 10am until 6pm every day until September 1