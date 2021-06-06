RNLI welcomes improved 4G coverage for mobiles in Skegness this summer

Mobile phones can help people stay safe when at the coast, say the RNLI.

Upgrades to the 4G network are due to be completed in the town over the next few months.The extra mobile capacity will bring better coverage and increased speeds in high-demand areas.

Mobile users will have better signal to make calls from these locations and faster data speeds to access the internet and apps.

The enhanced 4G coverage forms an integral part of Britain’s Emergency Services Network (ESN), which is already providing critical communications for some first responder and emergency agencies, allowing them to stay connected whilst they fulfil their vital public safety roles.

As the RNLI prepares for an exceptionally busy summer, visitors to coastal areas are being encouraged to plan their trips and access beach safety advice online.

The RNLI has also provided advice on how people can use their mobile phone to stay safe while visiting the coast. Important information on where people can find their nearest lifeguarded beach, what dangers they could face, and what to do in an emergency can be found by visiting: rnli.org/beachsafety.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT, said: “With many popular seaside locations expecting a busy summer, we’re pleased to be providing improved coastal connectivity.

“The upgrades to our network will help ensure our customers stay connected this summer, even at the busiest times. The additional capacity delivered through improvements to our 4G network, alongside the continued roll-out of our 5G network, will help people make the most of their time at the coast, and also provide a valuable lifeline, if an emergency occurs.”

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead for the East, said: “We do expect coastal areas to be very busy this summer, but if people follow key safety advice, they can stay safe and enjoy their time at the beach and along our coastlines.

“Alongside our lifeboat crew and lifeguards, mobile phones can help people stay safe when at the coast, so improvements to coastal coverage is welcomed.

"Smartphones can help people plan their day at the coast and check things like the weather, tide times and where our lifeguards are patrolling. Mobiles also allow people to call for help quickly in an emergency situation.

“Whether you’re walking along the coast, angling from rocks, or relaxing on the beach, having the means to call for help in an emergency can be the difference between life and death.”

Top advice from the RNLI on how to use your mobile to stay safe at the coast:

 Find and visit your nearest lifeguarded beach at rnli.org/lifeguardedbeaches

 If you’re in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard

 Even if your phone shows no service, try calling 999 or 112 anyway, as in an emergency, your phone will be able to use another phone network