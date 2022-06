The A158 at Edlington. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police’s force control room has announced that the A158 at Edlington is currently closed following a two vehicle collision, which was reported at 11.24am this morning (Friday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has confirmed that the injuries are not believed to be serious.

Avoid the area if possible.

More information will be released as we have it.