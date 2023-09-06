Register
Road closed following fatal collision between a bus and a crop sprayer near Boston

One driver sadly died and another suffered ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries
By Gemma Gadd
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a collision on the A52 in which a man sadly died.

A force spokesperson said today (Wednesday): “Following a call received by our Force Control Room at 4.39pm yesterday (5 September), we attended the scene at Benington.

“The collision involved a double-decker bus and a crop sprayer.

“Sadly, the bus driver – a man in his 50s from the Skegness area – was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the crop sprayer was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“The road remains closed this morning.

“We are now seeking anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call 01522 212316 and quote Incident 328 of 5 October, or email [email protected] and quote the same reference.