Road closed following fatal collision between a bus and a crop sprayer near Boston

One driver sadly died and another suffered ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries

Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a collision on the A52 in which a man sadly died.

A force spokesperson said today (Wednesday): “Following a call received by our Force Control Room at 4.39pm yesterday (5 September), we attended the scene at Benington.

“The collision involved a double-decker bus and a crop sprayer.

“Sadly, the bus driver – a man in his 50s from the Skegness area – was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the crop sprayer was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“The road remains closed this morning.

“We are now seeking anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact us.”

