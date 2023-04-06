Lincolnshire Police Control Room took to social media in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) to report that an area of Roman Bank had been closed in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane.
Police have asked people to avoid this area and use alternative routes while investigations continue.
At the time of writing the nature of the incident had not been made clear.
However, residents living in the area have reported seeing five police cars and said that a crime scene tent had been put up in the car park near to the Fantasy Island SPAR shop.
The incident is ongoing and we will bring you more on this as soon as information is made available by Lincolnshire .Police.
In the meantime, anyone wishing to contact Lincolnshire Police regarding the incident should call 101, quoting Incident 0022-06/04/2023 ^CD