Road closure on A16 south of Boston following serious two-vehicle collision

Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are reporting a ‘serious road’ collision south of Boston this morning (Monday) which has closed a section of the A16.

A force spokesperson said at 10.06am: “Emergency services are on scene and dealing with a serious collision on the A16 between Kirton and the Sutterton Roundabout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The collision involved two cars and was reported to us at 6.50am this morning.