Road closure on A16 south of Boston following serious two-vehicle collision
The road is expected to remain closed for some time
Lincolnshire Police are reporting a ‘serious road’ collision south of Boston this morning (Monday) which has closed a section of the A16.
A force spokesperson said at 10.06am: “Emergency services are on scene and dealing with a serious collision on the A16 between Kirton and the Sutterton Roundabout.
“The collision involved two cars and was reported to us at 6.50am this morning.
“The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area if possible as delays are likely. Incident reference 58 of 4 March.”