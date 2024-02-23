Road collision involving a lorry near Boston sees traffic on the A16 affected

Lincs Police

Motorists are being warned there could be traffic disruption on the A16 near Boston after a lorry entered a ditch a short while ago.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police tweeted the following traffic alert just after 2pm: “A lorry has gone into a ditch on the A16 between Kirton and Wyberton and is causing delays (especially southbound) at the junction with Millfield Lane West.”

They added: “Thankfully no injuries reported but likely to affect traffic for the next hour or two. Inc 188 of 23 Feb.”