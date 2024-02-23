Road collision involving a lorry near Boston sees traffic on the A16 affected
Lincolnshire Police are currently on scene and say the incident is ‘likely to affect traffic’
Motorists are being warned there could be traffic disruption on the A16 near Boston after a lorry entered a ditch a short while ago.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police tweeted the following traffic alert just after 2pm: “A lorry has gone into a ditch on the A16 between Kirton and Wyberton and is causing delays (especially southbound) at the junction with Millfield Lane West.”
They added: “Thankfully no injuries reported but likely to affect traffic for the next hour or two. Inc 188 of 23 Feb.”
More details on this incident as we get them.