Ruskington pharmacist wins national award
The award is a tribute to stand-out trainee pharmacists who have been nominated by their tutors for their exceptional behaviour and participation over the duration of their training programme.
Alex was commended for his empathetic and understanding character, his consistent professionalism, and demonstrating exceptional dedication to patient care.
Jo Higham, Professional Development Programme Tutor at Buttercups Training, presented Alex with the award at his workplace Ruskington Pharmacy in Sleaford.
Founded in 1988, Buttercups Training is the largest independent pharmacy training provider in the UK with over 35 years of experience in the industry.
Jo said: “Alex has participated excellently with our programme, and others have found him a pleasure to work with.
“He’s displayed a real passion for pharmacy and patient-centred care. He should be very proud of his work so far. We look forward to seeing his future pharmacy achievements.”
Alex said: “I’ve worked so hard to get where I am today. As pharmacists, we commit to making a positive difference to people in the communities we serve, so it means the world to have received this award.”