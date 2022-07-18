Safety warning for kids swimming in sea as school holidays start

RNLI lifeguard Ethan Scott keeping watch over Skegness beach

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Her Majesty’s (HM) Coastguard are reminding families to take care when visiting the coast as new figures reveal that during the school summer holidays* last year, of the 41 lives saved by RNLI lifeguards 39% were children under 13.

Steve Instance, from the RNLI Water Safety team, said: ‘To stay safe, we’re reminding families to choose a lifeguarded beach where possible and swim between the red and yellow flags which is the safest area.

"Remember is how to float to live when in difficulty in the water. Lean back like a starfish, using your arms and legs to stay afloat”