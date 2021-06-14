School in Skegness put in lockdown following incident with pupil

The Richmond School in Skegness went into lockdown due to an incident involving a disruptive child.

The incident at the Richmond School took place earlier today and "was resolved quickly".

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School in Richmond Drive, said: "The safety of our pupils is our top priority, and we have clear policies in place to deal with significant incidents.

"Earlier today, we experienced an incident with a pupil who was being disruptive, so, as a precaution, the school was briefly locked down, ensuring children and staff could then continue learning without distraction.

"The situation was quickly resolved and the matter will be addressed appropriately.