​School of 95 near Boston raises more than £700 for hospice charity

Mareham le Fen Primary School has raised more than £700 for St Barnabas Hospice.

​A primary school near Boston of just 95 pupils has raised more than £700 for a hospice charity in Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mareham le Fen Primary School accumulated the sum – £735 in all – for St Barnabas Hospice through two fundraisers.

One involved pupils completing a sponsored run (while sporting festive antlers); the other was a staff bake-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the bake-off, the titles of ‘best tasting’, ‘best decorated’ and ‘children’s choice’ were available to win.

A scene from the day of the sponsored run.

The cakes would go on to be sold to pupils at a cost of 50 pence per slice, helping add to the money raised through the sponsored run.

Headteacher Avril Moore said: “Last week, we supported St Barnabas through a sponsored run and bake-off. As a school community, we managed to raise over £700.

“It was so rewarding to witness the enthusiastic participation of everyone involved, which truly reflects our school values.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As a school, we are committed to supporting local charities and look forward to helping more in the future.’’

St Barnabas Hospice community fundraiser Fiona Malloch-Rear said: “We are so pleased with the funds Mareham le Fen Primary School have raised for us this festive period.

“The £735 raised will play a crucial role in the care St Barnabas Hospice is able to provide across Lincolnshire to support patients and their families.

“Any fundraising efforts made for the hospice, no matter how big or small, truly make a huge impact and are so appreciated.”