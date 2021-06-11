School starts new term with a bang

Dotty Dixon and Athena Woodward at Caythorpe primary school's beach day.

Caythorpe primary school's pupils and staff all came to school on Tuesday in their summer clothing and had a beach day as part of an introduction to the summer term and to kick start their topic of “Do you want to live beside the seaside!?”

Headteacher Helen Hunt said: "At Caythorpe we begin each of our new topics with a “BIG BANG!” A Big Bang is an event to spark curiosity of a topic in the children and offers a hook and a memorable experience to base the children’s learning on.!

Enchanted Forest and Neverland classes created Lincolnshire Lagoon, Caythopre Sea and Neverland Island where children never grow up, using paddling pools, beach games, and sand pits set up by their teachers.

Albert Linforth Troy Woodward and Jaxon Sharp at Caythorpe primary school's beach day.