With the support of the Polish School, Birchwood, Ignite Church and The Lincoln Friends of Ukraine, 8th Lincoln (1st Wragby) Scouts are opening up a collection point at Wragby Scout hut for people to donate items to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The items needed to be donated include warm clothing, camping equipment such as cups, plates, bowls and cutlery, medication including paracetamol, ibuprofen and children’s medicine, first aid items of all sorts, torches, batteries and power packs, as well as feminine hygiene products and warm gloves, scarves and hats.

Baby items are also needed, such as formula and bottles, nappies of all sizes, dummies, toiletries and care products, as well as warm, thermal clothing.

All items will be transported to Wroclaw, Poland and then the charity Ermed will distribute them to refugees and those still in Ukraine

Items can be dropped off at the hut tonight (Friday) between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.