Search continues for missing woman from Skegness

Skegness Coastguard was tasked at 12.30am yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a "missing high risk despondent female".

The team arrived on scene at Skegness lifeboat station and carried out an immediate hasty search. They then carried out an intensive hub search assisted by the Wrangle Coastguard team.

Also on scene were Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue using their thermal imaging equipment, Lincolnshire Police and NPAS, the police helicopter).

After an intensive multi agency search by the 11-strong stream, nothing was found and they were stood down pending further ongoing enquires by police.