See how far your Magic Tenner travels

Shoppers can enjoy great deals in Sleaford while seeing how their spending ripples out across the local economy in North Kesteven through a new campaign.

The Magic Tenner event runs from this Saturday (October 7) until Saturday (October 21) and will see a number of retailers in the town offering up £10 deals.

You can spot these offers by looking for Magic Tenner posters in shop windows.

Lots of those taking part are also displaying Magic Tenner posters with the number of local businesses that supply or work with them – so you can see how your £10 spent there will directly support other local people and livelihoods.

Beautifully Handmade Gift Shop is one of a number of businesses offering a Magic Tenner deal.

The campaign also leads into RiverLight Festival 2023 in Sleaford, which will see the town centre filled with light and colour once again though live performances, installations and activities, music, and is a great opportunity to shop local. The festival officially begins with a week of fringe events from Saturday October 14 and finishes with a finale day on Saturday October 21.

So far, the businesses running Magic Tenner offers across the fortnight include:

Beautifully Handmade Gift shop, in Bristol Arcade in Sleaford, which supports 20 other local businesses. Their offer is: buy any two Lulabel hair accessories for £10

Market Square Cafe and Restaurant, which is located in Sleaford’s Market Place and supports 13 businesses. Their offer is: a mini afternoon tea for £10, which includes a sandwich and a slice of cake, from selected sandwiches and cakes only, a fruit scone and a regular filter coffee or pot of tea.

Glow Suntan Centre, in Millstream Square in Sleaford. Their offer is: 12 minutes on the sunbed for £10.

The Queens Head Coffee Shop in Kesteven Street in Sleaford. Their offer is: breakfast or lunch for two for £10.

Alexandras Boutique on Southgate in Sleaford. Their offer is: all styles of their bobble hats are reduced from £12-£15 to £10.

Dee’s Gifts, at Riverside Shopping Precinct in Sleaford. Offer to be confirmed – look out for more!

Appetites, in Bristol Arcade in Sleaford. Their offer is: any two filled rolls (excluding double deckers) and any two hot drinks to eat in, for £10.

Cogglesford Watermill, off Eastgate in Sleaford supports six local independent businesses. Their offer is: 1.5kg wholemeal and 1.5kg white flour, a history book, plum bread and a postcard for £10.

Glitz and Glamour Boutique, on Southgate in Sleaford. Their offer is: 10% off selected items.

Ruth Burrows Illustration, at Navigation Wharf in Sleaford. Their offer is: Sleaford mug, two coasters and a postcard for £10.

The Hutch Shop, Millstream Square in Sleaford. Their offer is: a selection of travel harnesses for £10, reduced from £19.99.

Keep an eye out for other offers during the campaign, and businesses helping to amplify by displaying the campaign posters such as the Sleaford Sausage Shop in Bristol Arcade in Sleaford which supports 12 local independent businesses.

Appetites has a Magic Tenner offer for you to enjoy.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Particularly now, at a time when £10 does not stretch as far as it did, these deals offer a chance to enjoy lunch for two or some local treats at good value.

“When you spend with a local business it enables them to keep buying from their suppliers and the businesses they work with. It can also go into the wage packets of their staff and suppliers, who may also go on to spend locally themselves. In this way your money can stay circulating in our local economy, in turn strengthening our high streets and making our district a great place to be.

“Wherever you are in North Kesteven, the next few weeks are a great time to visit more of the shops and businesses around you and help ensure your hard-earned money stays circulating in your local community. That’s especially important in periods like autumn when businesses may be holding on for Christmas trade.”

This circular effect is backed up by The New Economics Foundation, whose study found that £10 spent in a local independent business means up to £50 goes back into the local economy due to it being re-spent over and over.

Ruth Burrows Art Shop and Studio is taking part too.

Sleaford is taking part alongside over 50 Magic Tenner Towns across the UK, with businesses in all those locations offering £10 deals to get people out onto the high streets and give a boost to the local economy.

Totally Locally founder Chris Sands said: “We are always blown away by the response from indie businesses to our campaigns, and the reports of increased footfall and sales at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting many people.

“The Magic Tenner event is a good way for shops to support their communities by offering great deals, and for the community to support those shops that make our towns better places. It really is a win-win situation.”

This Magic Tenner campaign is sponsored by Bira (The British Independent Retailers Association) who work as the voice of independent retail and other high street businesses, fighting for a level playing field for the independent sector.

It follows the Fiver Fest campaign, also by Totally Locally, which has previously run in the district thanks to the support of local businesses offering deals and been promoted by North Kesteven District Council.

The Totally Locally Magic Tenner campaign is free for any independent business to join in. For more information and to get posters and promotional kit for your business, contact the Council’s Economic Development Team by emailing [email protected]