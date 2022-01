In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a ground floor property in Wainfleet Road at 11.52am this morning.

A crew from Skegness attended and luckily all persons living in the property "were accounted for".

The emergency service tweeted: "The ground floor of property is well alight.

"All persons are accounted for.

"This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made when we have them.