Seriously injured casualty cut from vehicle after crash at Ancaster
The incident involving a car and a van at the junction of Wilsford Lane and the A153 was reported to emergency services at 12.14pm and a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said one woman received emergency treatment at the scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Two fire crews from Sleaford as well as another from Grantham attended the scene of the collision on Sleaford Road, Ancaster.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A fire service spokesman said firefighters used specialist cutting gear to release the casualty from the vehicle and administered oxygen.
They then made all vehicles involved safe and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak.
The road was closed at the Ancaster cross-road and the village of Wilsford while emergency services worked.
The police spokesman added: “Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information or dashcam footage which might help our enquiries to get in touch calling 101, quoting incident 183 of November 12.”