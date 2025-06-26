‘Terrified’ residents were shocked to find five 16ft monster pythons in the Lincolnshire undergrowth.

Five monster 16ft (5.4m) pythons have been rescued after being spotted by terrified residents on the loose in the UK countryside.

The giant reticulated pythons - which are the world's longest species of snake - were dumped by a cruel pet owner in woodland in north Lincolnshire.

Four of the huge reptiles were recovered after being spotted slithering around in the undergrowth in the Twigmoor and Cleatham areas on June 13 and 14.

The alarming discovery prompted Humberside Police to issue a warning to pet owners to keep dogs on leads as the creatures were known for 'crushing prey to death.'

A fifth python was then spotted by a passing motorist last Saturday (21/6) and all were taken to RSG Reptiles in Alford, Lincs., where they are now recovering.

Giant reticulated pythons are found in parts of Southeast Asia in the wild, can weigh up to 75kg, and feast on primates, pigs and even deer.

RSG Reptiles owner Rob Stokes said the exotic non-native snakes were most likely dumped by a callous pet owner who no longer wanted them.

Rob, 45, and his son George, 15, found one of pythons in some bushes near to his van after being called in by police to help search for them.

Dad-of-one Rob, who runs the business with wife Susan, 41, said: “They’re all reticulated pythons, the longest species of snake in the world, they’re pretty impressive.

“The first one was 18ft and 50kg. They’re clearly somebody’s pet and unfortunately people struggle with money and they did the wrong thing and dumped them.

“They dumped them in two locations, three in one and two in another. They were basically left to fend for themselves in the woods.”

Rob says they are now faced with a £15,000 bill to build suitably-sized cages for the huge beasts.

He added: “We’ve now got to build some massive enclosures for them. We’re fundraising for them and the vet bills as it gets expensive when you add it all up.

“I think they’re going to stay with us, they just need a forever home.

Humberside Police said its rural task force was investigating offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981

A police spokesperson said: "Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the reports and identify those involved, and we would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us. In the event that you find one in the wild in the UK, please call police immediately. DO NOT try to catch it yourself, keep an eye on it and give a What3Words location to the police so it can be assessed by an expert and collected appropriately. We would advise keeping dogs on a lead in the areas where these snakes were found. These Snakes will not attack you. They will only try to defend themselves if they feel threatened."