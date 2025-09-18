Watch the shocking footage that led to a criminal gang being jailed, after they were caught running an illicit rubbish dump which exposed a village to toxic fumes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage shows waste being burned at an illegal tip in Long Bennington, which exposed local residents to dangerous smoke.

A gang made half a million pounds running the secret tip which was the ‘size of a football pitch’ and subjected a village to toxic fumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorry-loads of shredded waste was "regularly" taken to the site where it was burnt and buried on a daily basis - earning the group around £500,000.

Illicit tip ‘the size of a football pitch’

The group of 12 men were previously jailed for depositing 11,000 tonnes of rubbish at the illicit dump.

The footage has now been released by the Environment Agency.

Environment Agency / SWNS

It follows proceeds of crime hearings at Nottingham Crown Court where the defendants have been ordered to pay back a total of £112,338.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toxic fumes

The Environment Agency said officers spent months gathering intelligence about the site and eventually conducted a raid in April 2020 alongside Lincolnshire Police.

At the time of the raid, an excavator and a lorry were actively depositing more waste at the site - leading to two arrests.

Environment Agency / SWNS

Overall, 12 people and one company were charged with either knowingly causing the operation of the illegal waste site or knowingly causing the deposit of waste.

Ten pleaded guilty and the remaining three defendants were found guilty following an eight-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailed men ‘put locals at risk’

The gang was sentenced to a collective 11 years in prison in October last year.

Ssentencing, His Honour Judge Coupland said the offending caused harm of the "highest level" - and condemned the defendants for putting locals at risk from toxic fumes.

He deemed the offences had been "deliberately concealed" through the use of falsified paperwork and said their repeated nature, alongside the financial gain obtained, were aggravating factors.

Environment Agency / SWNS

The Environment Agency says it will now bring a Proceeds of Crime Award hearing against the main offenders, family of three Paul, Judith and Joshua Canner, who ran the illegal waste site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hearing will also include landowners Marc Greenfield and James Baggaley.

Peter Stark, Environment Agency enforcement team leader, said: “Waste crime blights communities, and it’s only right that those who seek to profit from it should have their ill-gotten gains confiscated.

“This is a cautionary tale for anyone tempted to try to operate outside the law.

“We have doggedly pursued all the offenders who contributed to the illegal waste site at Long Bennington, and we are satisfied with the outcome of today’s hearing.

“Anyone who suspects that a company is involved in illegal waste activity can call our 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”