Six children reported missing on Skegness beach

Six children were reported missing on Skegness beach on Sunday.

Skegness police were called to action as temperatures reached 24C on Sunday.

However, the children were reunited safely with their families. PCSO Dave Bunker tweeted yesterday: "Six children were reported missing in separate reports on Skegness beach. Another lost child was located before being reported to us.

"All are safe, well and reunited with families."

PCSO Bunker appealed to families to have their children wear 'Sandi Starfish' wristands and agree a meeting point should they become separated.

The Sandi Starfish scheme was launched in Skegness in 2017 and is named after PCSO Sandi Greenacre, who was a member of the Hunstanton policing team before she died in 2013.

The recognisable character on a flag to be used as a meeting point was her idea, along with the free waterproof wristbands for children to wear upon which a contact number can be written.