Police are investigating after six vehicles were damaged after being set on fire deliberately in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) in Fulbeck.

Fire damages six vehicles in Fulbeck.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews from Brant Broughton, Sleaford, Waddington and Grantham were called at 1.11pm to the blaze on Brant Road, Fulbeck.

Six vehicles were said to be have been damaged by the flames and were extinguished by firefighters using hoses and thermal imaging cameras.

Advertisement

Advertisement