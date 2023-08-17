Skegness Grammar School students celebrate A-level success

There are celebrations at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, today as students open their A level results.

Teenagers sat the exams in May and June and have been waiting to see if they have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage of their lives.

It’s been another challenging year in education, with schools across the country continuing the deal with the fall-out of the pandemic. But at Skegness Grammar School, extra support was put in place to ensure all students were prepared, including additional on- line tutoring, small group intervention and one to one sessions with subject staff.

Skegness Grammar School students celebrate in style

The impact was clear when today, many students received confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Zephyr Boney-Hundal – Goes off to study history and politics at Queen Mary University of London after securing A*AA in Business studies, history and politics.

Caitlin Wattam – Goes off to study fine art at University of Lincoln after achieving A*AA in art, geography and sociology.

Yusef Ahmed – Goes off to study Optometry at University of Manchester after achieving AAA in biology, chemistry and maths.

Meredith Leeman – Goes off to study medicine at University of Sheffield after achieving AAA in biology, business studies and psychology.

Skegness Grammar school sixth form is a growing and inclusive sixth form where staff work tirelessly to help the students achieve their next destination. Most students progress onto University courses and they are guided throughout this process. For those who pursue an alternative route they are similarly supported.

Skegness Grammar school is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 34 primary and secondary schools, educating children and young people, and has a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students,

Lorraine Walker Head of School said:

Our Year 13 students have had to overcome more challenges than most year groups as these were the first set of official examinations they have taken since KS2. This makes their achievements nothing short of extraordinary. Congratulations to them all. I am immensely proud of all the scholars who have worked so hard to achieve the requirements needed to journey onwards towards their next destinations. I would also like to acknowledge and thank all the staff at Skegness Grammar School, whose dedication and support helped our students accomplish these exceptional results.

Jude Hunton Executive Headmaster said:

We are incredibly proud of our young people’s achievements. There have been many different paths taken, obstacles and challenges surmounted and experiences had, yet all of these different paths add up to the same journey for our wonderful Skegness Grammar school students who are now stepping beyond our school onto adult life. We are incredibly grateful to the families that have supported them and the school throughout this time. You will always remain part of Skegness Grammar school and our extended family.

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said:

“At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13. The grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all. I wish all of our students good luck with whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said:

“Congratulations to all those receiving their results for their A Levels and GCSEs this summer. Students from Skegness Grammar School should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and we are hugely grateful to teachers for all their hard work.

“For many pupils, these will have been the first formal set of exams they have ever taken and we have done everything that we can to ensure they are walking away with qualifications that hold value now and in the future.