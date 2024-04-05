Skegness RNLI crew on three day mission to collect relief lifeboat
Three contingents of crew members travelled to Wisbech in Cambridgeshire to take control of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s relief Shannon Class all-weather lifeboat (ALB) 13-21.
It temporarily replaces Skegness’ Shannon 13-03 Joel and April Grunnill which has gone to the All Weather Lifeboat Centre at Poole for maintenance.
RNLI Deputy Second Coxswain Lee St Quinton was one of four crew to drive inland on Friday, March 22, to start the three-day exchange process.
He said: "Drivers brought the relief lifeboat to Wisbech. We met them, took it off its trailer, and moored it in the River Nene at Wisbech Yacht Haven and then drove back.
“That Sunday six of us left Skegness at 3am in the morning to take the Skegness ALB to Wisbech and bring the relief lifeboat back.
“Then five of us went back on the Monday, met the driver again, and lifted the Skegness boat out of the water and onto a trailer to go to Poole by road.”
During that time, the station’s D class lifeboat The Holland Family remained on service from the station’s base at Tower Esplanade.
In 2023 Skegness volunteer crews launched the station’s lifeboats 34 times, saving five lives and aiding many more people.
Rescues are possible thanks to volunteer sea-going and shore crew who give up their time to save lives at sea 24/7. They keep their skills up to date through regular training issued by the charity and through regular practice drills. Skegness RNLI conducted 112 training exercises last year - an increase of 39 compared to 2022. Seventy eight of those were on the inshore lifeboat and 34 on the all-weather lifeboat.
All this is possible thanks to kind donations from members of the public.