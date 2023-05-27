RNLI volunteers have rescued an injured commercial angler who had gone overboard in The Wash.

Shannon class lifeboat Joel and April Grunnill underway. Photo: Nick Walton.

The man had fallen overboard yesterday (Friday) from the deck of 14m fishing vessel after becoming entangled in a line.

Skegness RNLI all-weather class lifeboat Joel and April Grunnill launched at 5.50pm following a MAYDAY request for help from the UK Coastguard. The volunteer crew were joined by Hunstanton inshore RNLI lifeboat, the Spirit of West Norfolk and Coastguard Helicopter, Rescue 912.

The Skegness crew joined Hunstanton inshore lifeboat on scene around 6:20pm and transferred the casualty, who was safely back on board the fishing vessel, onto the Shannon class lifeboat. The rest of the fishing boat crew were uninjured and remained on the boat, offering assistance to the volunteer lifeboat crew.

The casualty was airlifted into Rescue 912 from the aft (rear) deck of the Shannon class lifeboat and taken to a nearby hospital for preventative treatment.

Craig Willard, Skegness RNLI Station Coxswain, said: ‘Today’s rescue was evidence of the importance raising the alarm with the Coastguard as soon as possible to enable a quick response.

‘It was a testament to the professionalism of the fishing vessels crew and Skipper to ensure the casualty was cut loose and brought back onboard as soon as possible.

‘The actions and professionalism of the fishing vessel’s crew, reacting so quickly to the incident, prevented this occurrence from escalating into a more serious incident. I wish the casualty a safe recovery and thank the Skipper and their crew for their assistance.’

Skegness's Shannon class lifeboat was commanded by Coxswain, Craig Willard, assisted by volunteer crew members Mark Holley, Martin Stokes, Joe Pieniak, Nick Smith and Craig Hopkins.

The charity’s lifeboat arrived back at Skegness Central Beach, and the crew debriefed following the service launch. Then they washed down and refuelled the Joel and April Grunnill to ensure the lifeboat was ready for the next emergency.