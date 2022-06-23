Skegness RNLI needs you at Lifeboat Station and on Lincolnshire beaches

Since joining the crew in 2008, Craig Hopkins has progressed from Shore Crew to the position of Navigator, Assistant Mechanic, and Trainee Coxswain of our Shannon class lifeboat and Helm of our D class inshore lifeboat.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.

The charity relies solely on volunteers and their fundraising efforts – and with the summer season along the coast about to get busier, their efforts are more vital than ever.

The recruitment drive at the Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade follows a number of roles becoming available at the same time.

A variety of volunteer roles are available at Skegness RNLI.

"It’s just the way it has happened – some have left or retired,” explained RNLI volunteer Adam .Holmes.

"But what it means is there are a variety of opportunities that mean you don’t have to be on a lifeboat.

"There are shore crew roles – as well as in the shop or with the fundraising team.”

Local electrical engineer Martin Stokes has volunteered on both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats for three years.

Join the team (from left)Nick Smith, Martin Stokes, Adam Holmes, Lee St Quinton, Craig Hopkins

"A friend suggested I go along and have a look and it’s the best thing I did,” he said. “I used to be in the Army Reserves and had got bored and this suited me perfectly.

"I enjoy being part of the team and the banter – it feels good to be back.”

In the RNLI shop, Graham Tricker and Jay Smedley are doing the important job of raising funds for the RNLI.

"I became a volunteer when I retired to meet people,” said Graham. “I really enjoy it.”

RNLI volunteer Lee St Quinton

Jay was introduced to volunteering by friends. “It’s great fun but it also gives you a sense that in some small way you are doing something to help,” she said.

Available roiles at Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station include shore crew, launch vehicle drivers, head launchers, deputy launching authorities, inshore lifeboat crew, all-weather lifeboat crew, fundraisers and Lifeboat shop volunteers

Anyone wanting to find out more should email [email protected]

*The RNLI is also looking for new lifeguards to start paid work from July 4 to help supervise beach users throughout the summer.

Shop volunteers Jay Smedley and Graham Tricker

Full time and part time roles available in Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe.

A swim test is taking place on Wednesday, June 29, at the Embassy Swimming Pool. To register interest email [email protected] Lifeguards begin work on July 16.

